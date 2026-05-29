Health Minister Rajanarsimha orders to expedite pending works at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences

HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Thursday inspected the preparatory arrangements for the upcoming inauguration of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Sanathnagar. While the official opening date is not yet confirmed, the minister directed officials to expedite all pending work.

During his visit, Rajanarsimha reviewed the civil infrastructure and medical equipment across various departments, including the laboratories and blood bank.

He instructed engineering officials to complete the remaining civil works immediately.

The minister ordered the construction of separate hostels for male and female doctors, a multi-level parking facility to prevent traffic congestion, a dharmashala for patient attendants and two canteens. He also emphasised the need for adequate toilet facilities for both outpatients and inpatients.

Furthermore, Rajanarsimha told officials to prioritise finishing the administrative building and the TB Hospital Board office. For security, he mandated a police outpost at the main entrance.

He also directed teams to ensure proper drainage, sanitation and water supply systems, alongside sophisticated interiors and lounges for the international patient blocks.