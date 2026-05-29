Heritage team inspects historic Nelakondapalli Mahastupa site

KHAMMAM: A high-level Heritage Department team inspected the historic Nelakondapalli Buddhist Mahastupa on Thursday to fast-track its transformation into a world-class heritage centre.

This field visit follows directives from Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to prepare a Comprehensive Project Report (CPR) detailing the required budget and infrastructure.

The state has already sanctioned Rs 2.50 crore for the project. Led by Heritage Department Director Professor Arjun Rao Kuthadi and Buddhavanam Project Mentor C Anjaneya Reddy, the team of experts reviewed the utilisation of the initial funds while evaluating future financial needs and landscaping proposals. As part of the master plan, officials will partner with the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) for an underground survey to identify and preserve buried historical remains. Authorities also plan to acquire nearly four acres of surrounding land to build tourist amenities.

The proposed development plan includes a 3D interpretation centre, audio-visual galleries, an open-air amphitheatre, international-standard walking tracks, and decorative lighting. The Heritage department will submit the final report to the government within the next two months.