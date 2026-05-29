Telangana

Heritage team inspects historic Nelakondapalli Mahastupa site

Authorities also plan to acquire nearly four acres of surrounding land to build tourist amenities.
A team of senior officials and archaeology experts, led by Telangana Heritage Department Director Professor Arjun Rao Kuthadi, inspects the mahastupa
A team of senior officials and archaeology experts, led by Telangana Heritage Department Director Professor Arjun Rao Kuthadi, inspects the mahastupaPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KHAMMAM: A high-level Heritage Department team inspected the historic Nelakondapalli Buddhist Mahastupa on Thursday to fast-track its transformation into a world-class heritage centre.

This field visit follows directives from Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to prepare a Comprehensive Project Report (CPR) detailing the required budget and infrastructure.

The state has already sanctioned Rs 2.50 crore for the project. Led by Heritage Department Director Professor Arjun Rao Kuthadi and Buddhavanam Project Mentor C Anjaneya Reddy, the team of experts reviewed the utilisation of the initial funds while evaluating future financial needs and landscaping proposals. As part of the master plan, officials will partner with the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) for an underground survey to identify and preserve buried historical remains. Authorities also plan to acquire nearly four acres of surrounding land to build tourist amenities.

The proposed development plan includes a 3D interpretation centre, audio-visual galleries, an open-air amphitheatre, international-standard walking tracks, and decorative lighting. The Heritage department will submit the final report to the government within the next two months.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
Nelakondapalli Mahastupa