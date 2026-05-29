KTR says BRS built houses of dignity, not 'matchboxes'

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday challenged Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to construct 20 lakh houses first and then seek votes in the next Assembly polls.

The former minister said that the BRS, when it was in power, constructed around one lakh double-bedroom houses in Hyderabad alone. “Every house built by the BRS government was equivalent in quality and scale to seven so-called Indiramma houses proposed by the Congress,” he said.

“The BRS government built houses of dignity and pride. We did not construct matchbox houses with poor standards. We built spacious and respectable homes for the poor and created a model admired across the country,” he said.

Recalling Srinivasa Reddy’s statement that the Congress would seek votes only after providing 20 lakh Indiramma houses, Rama Rao asked if the minister has the courage and commitment to stand by his words. “Making loud challenges and later escaping responsibility became a habit for Congress leaders,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA said that mere dramatic declarations were not enough and demanded that the Congress prove its sincerity through action. “Do not make hollow oaths. If you have the capability, fulfil your promises and show results to the people,” he said.