NTR is an inspiration to us; he is as important as Indira Gandhi: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Hailing former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao as a man of integrity, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the current Congress government is ruling Telangana by taking inspiration from the founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Comparing NTR with the architect of the Indian constitution BR Ambedkar and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, he said: “They are our jathi ratnalu (national gems). NTR is as important as Indira Gandhi to us.”

The chief minister was addressing the gathering after unveiling a statue of NTR on his birth anniversary, at Maitrivanam junction in Ameerpet. “Some people are questioning how a Congress chief minister of Telangana and TPCC president can unveil an NTR statue. But NTR transcends region, religion, language and caste. We are ruling the state taking NTR as an inspiration. This is not a statue but an inspiration,” he said.

Revanth recalled that NTR has given many leaders to Telangana, including BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Who gave political birth to KCR?” he asked.

Indirectly referring to BRS working president KT Rama Rao, he said: “A few people are surviving by keeping NTR’s name. Fake people exist everywhere and in every era.”