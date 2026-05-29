Police to bring accused in PMJ heist from Bihar

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar police are preparing to bring prime accused Subodh Singh from Bihar on a prisoner transit (PT) warrant for further investigation into the PMJ Jewellery robbery case.

All legal formalities regarding the PT warrant are complete, according to police sources. Authorities plan to bring Singh, who is currently lodged in Purnea jail, to Karimnagar within the next two days under heavy security.

Police have so far arrested three of the 13 accused in the case. Special teams are tracking the remaining accused across multiple states.

On May 3, a five-member gang raided the showroom in broad daylight and stole a large quantity of jewellery.