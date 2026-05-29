Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to roll out 'unified welfare card' for all schemes

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to design a ‘Unified Welfare Card’ to consolidate details of all welfare schemes being availed by citizens onto a single platform.

He said the card should clearly mention the benefits being received by each citizen, along with the names of the respective schemes and departments implementing them. The card should be designed in such a way that it carries details of benefits availed by every individual across various schemes and government departments, he added.

He directed officials to explore, if necessary, the creation of a state-level unique identity number on the lines of Aadhaar.

Caste survey data to be integrated with Unified Welfare Card

Revanth Reddy also suggested that data from the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey be integrated with the Unified Welfare Card profile.

The chief minister, along with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, held a meeting with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials. During the meeting, he laid out a detailed plan for implementing the project to create a unified card that would serve as a one-stop solution to track the welfare delivery profile of every individual.

He instructed officials to initiate a special drive to collect individual and family-oriented data of all citizens in the state. The data collection drive would act as a precursor to the creation of the first-ever AI-based profiling system for dynamic tracking of 360-degree beneficiary data, he said.