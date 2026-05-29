Telangana hopes Future City will set new infrastructure benchmark: Ministers Sridhar Babu, Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the proposed Future City would set a new benchmark in modern infrastructure, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday said that the state government’s main objective is to build a world-class city.

The duo was addressing a review meeting after inspecting the ongoing construction works at the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building and Young India Skills University campus.

The ministers said that the government was moving rapidly towards transforming the Future City project into a “world-class global city”. They said the dates for the inauguration of the FCDA office would be finalised soon after discussions with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The ministers stated that every decision and every structure being developed in Future City is being planned in accordance with international standards through a clear and systematic action plan.

“Foundations being laid today would become the basis for building a modern Telangana for future generations,” they said, adding that Future City is shaping up well to become a prestigious project not only for Telangana but for the entire country, with the primary objective of generating employment opportunities and job security for lakhs of youth.