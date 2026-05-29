Telangana to digitally map urban civic infra

HYDERABAD: The state government is preparing to create a comprehensive geo-tagged digital inventory of municipal assets across 132 ULBs, except the GHMC, MMC and CMC, to bring public properties and civic infrastructure assets under a unified technology-driven monitoring system.

The project, spearheaded by the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), aims to change the way municipalities identify, monitor, protect and monetise public assets. The initiative will cover municipalities and municipal corporations across 32 districts, excluding the Core Urban Region (CURE).

The proposed “Municipal Assets Management Application”, a GIS-enabled, DGPS-based digital platform, will serve as a centralised database for municipal lands and infrastructure. Officials said the absence of a unified geo-tagged system has left several civic assets vulnerable to encroachments, ownership disputes, revenue leakages and poor maintenance.

Sources said many ULBs still rely on fragmented paper records and outdated databases, making it difficult to verify the extent, ownership and utilisation of municipal assets. The new platform will address these gaps through Differential GPS (DGPS) surveys, geo-tagging and satellite-based spatial verification.

Once implemented, every municipal asset — from parks and playgrounds to sewage treatment plants and shopping complexes — will receive a unique digital identity linked to geographic coordinates, ownership details, photographs, revenue records and lifecycle history.