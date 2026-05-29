Telangana will be turned into green energy hub: Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that the state government has initiated steps to promote green energy resources across the state.

Speaking to the media at Garlapadu village in Bonakal mandal of Khammam district, he said the government was implementing several solar energy plans in order to transform the state into a green energy hub.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance and energy portfolios, inaugurated rooftop solar power systems installed on houses in Chinnabeeravalli village as part of the Model Solar Village project. He also launched solar-powered pumpsets installed in agricultural fields at Garlapadu village.

Addressing the gathering, he said that for the first time in the state, Bonakal and Kodangal mandals were being developed as fully solarised mandals under a pilot project.

The deputy chief minister also inspected the functioning of solar power pumpsets installed in farmers’ fields and stated that these systems would not only provide water but also generate additional income for farmers through surplus electricity.