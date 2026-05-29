Telangana will be turned into green energy hub: Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that the state government has initiated steps to promote green energy resources across the state.
Speaking to the media at Garlapadu village in Bonakal mandal of Khammam district, he said the government was implementing several solar energy plans in order to transform the state into a green energy hub.
Vikramarka, who also holds the finance and energy portfolios, inaugurated rooftop solar power systems installed on houses in Chinnabeeravalli village as part of the Model Solar Village project. He also launched solar-powered pumpsets installed in agricultural fields at Garlapadu village.
Addressing the gathering, he said that for the first time in the state, Bonakal and Kodangal mandals were being developed as fully solarised mandals under a pilot project.
The deputy chief minister also inspected the functioning of solar power pumpsets installed in farmers’ fields and stated that these systems would not only provide water but also generate additional income for farmers through surplus electricity.
Rooftop solar panels in rural households
Stating that the government was encouraging installation of rooftop solar panels in rural households, he explained that this would reduce electricity expenses and also provide an additional monthly income of around Rs 500.
He appreciated the special solar sheds designed by Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (REDCO), stating that they would not only generate electricity in agricultural fields but also serve as shelters and storage sheds for farmers.
Stating that solar power plants were established through women’s self-help groups in Venkatapuram village of Errupalem mandal, he said the government has prepared plans to ensure self-reliance by entrusting women with the management and ownership responsibilities of these plants. “The solar project would generate an annual income of Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for women’s self-help groups,” he added.
The deputy chief minister said that the government’s target was to provide two 1,000 MW solar power projects in every district to Indira Mahila Shakti groups across the state. “Around 81 villages in the state were declared as Model Solar Villages and works are progressing rapidly in those villages,” he added.
Vikramarka, meanwhile, clarified that although power consumption in the state increased significantly, the government’s effective measures ensured that there were no power cuts.
He said the peak power demand, which stood at 15,000 MW in 2023-24, has now reached 18,542 MW. Despite an increase of around 3,542 MW in just two-and-a-half years, the government was providing uninterrupted power, he added.