Unauthorised playschools mushroom in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With schools set to reopen in a few days, the proliferation of unauthorised schools, especially playschools, has sparked severe concern among parents across the city.

Parents and education sector representatives allege that nearly 500 schools in residential colonies and apartments operate without mandatory permission or recognition from the Telangana School Education Department. Many lack a valid Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) code, which is essential for maintaining official student records.

They blame weak enforcement by the School Education department for this unchecked growth and demand strict monitoring before the new academic year begins.

Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) President S Madhusudhan told TNIE: “Children admitted to these schools face difficulties in obtaining academic records, transfer certificates and government-linked student identification numbers. Parents pay hefty fees for tuition, books and uniforms without verifying whether the institution has government recognition. They only realise the issue when trying to transfer their children to recognised institutions for higher classes.”