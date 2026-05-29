Yadadri-Warangal stretch among NHs listed for monetisation in 2026-27

HYDERABAD: As part of National Highways Monetisation, the Union government has decided to monetise Yadadri-Warangal section of NH 163.

On Thursday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) finalised the list of road assets for monetisation in 2026-27. The Yadadri-Warangal stretch is among the 17 National Highways identified for monetisation.

The 99 km four-lane Yadadri-Warangal stretch has two packages and two toll gates at Komalla and Komatipalli in the erstwhile Warangal district. This will be monetized under the Toll, Operate and Transfer (TOT) or Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) mode.

NHAI said that the initiative is part of the Union government’s asset monetisation strategy focused on leveraging operational National Highway assets to mobilise capital for further infrastructure development, promote private sector participation and accelerate the expansion as well as modernisation of the National Highways network. This would enable investors or bidders to plan their investments in an efficient manner, it added.

“The monetisation exercise will be undertaken through transparent and structured mechanisms under the TOT and InvIT frameworks, which have emerged as successful models for attracting long-term institutional investment into further expanding the National Highway infrastructure by adopting innovative financing mechanisms for sustainable infrastructure development while ensuring efficient asset management and operational excellence,” it explained.

“The initiative also reinforces NHAI’s commitment towards developing a modern, resilient, and sustainable National Highway network to support economic growth, enhance logistics efficiency, and provide seamless connectivity across the country,” it added.