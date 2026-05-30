Former YSRCP MLA among accused in fake GO, Rs 1,000 crore land racket

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police busted a fake GO and Rs 1,000-crore illegal government land deal racket and arrested three persons identified as Nimmala Rajesh Goud, Nimmala Venugopal and Nimmala Ramaswamy. Former YSRCP MLA from Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Bolla Brahma Naidu, and his relative Bolla Ramesh allegedly played a key role in creating fake GOs and are currently at large.
Serilingampally DCP Ch Srinivas said that on May 23, 2026, a complaint was received from Gandipet tahsildar Srinivas Reddy. He alleged that five fake and fabricated Government Orders (GOs) had been created and circulated through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms, falsely claiming that approximately 10 acres of government (Poramboke) land situated in Survey No 18 of Gandipet village in Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district had been regularised and allotted to private individuals.
Based on the complaint, the Narsingi police registered a case and launched an investigation.
During the course of investigation, police obtained a warrant from a local court and conducted searches at the houses of the accused persons — Nimmala Venugopal, Nimmala Ramaswamy and Nimmala Rajesh — all residents of Gandipet. During the searches, bank passbooks, fake Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), mobile phones and a laptop were seized.
Investigation revealed that Rajesh Goud, Venugopal, Ramaswamy and their sister Manga had allegedly claimed possession of the land. Subsequently, they approached the high court in 2012 by filing petitions against the Revenue department seeking relief in respect of the land. However, the high court dismissed their petitions in October 2025.
The Serilingampally DCP said that, as per official records, a total of 104 acres in Survey No 18 had been classified as government land since 1954.
Forged papers presented to show land was regularised
Despite the dismissal of their claims, the accused allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with Ramesh and Brahma Naidu to sell the land at the rate of Rs 3.5 crore per acre by falsely presenting themselves as absolute owners with valid legal rights over the property.
In furtherance of the conspiracy, MoUs were executed between the Nimmala family members and Ramesh and Brahma Naidu, allegedly causing wrongful loss to the government and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.
The investigation further disclosed that the Nimmala family members had allegedly received nearly Rs 4 crore from the second party towards the proposed land transaction. The conspiracy was allegedly engineered by Sunil, Radhakrishna and others, who are presently absconding.
Further investigation revealed that Venugopal and his family members, along with Ramesh, Brahma Naidu, Sunil and Radhakrishna, allegedly fabricated fake GOs and other forged documents to show that the land had been regularised and that the 10 acres in Survey No 18 had been allotted to the Nimmala family members.
The DCP said Brahma Naidu had transferred money from his bank account to Ramaswamy as part of the deal. “Brahma Naidu’s role is clear as the official bank statement shows transfer of money,” the DCP said.