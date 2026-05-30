Heatwave conditions continue across Telangana; Asifabad swelters at 46.3°C

HYDERABAD: Heatwave conditions continued to prevail across Telangana, with the highest temperature reaching 46.3°C at Dahegoan in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday. In contrast, Nagarkurnool experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday night, recording over 7 cm. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in some northern and eastern districts over the next two days. Thunderstorm warnings have been issued in other parts of the state over the next three days.

According to the latest weather forecast, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places across several districts over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that conditions are becoming favourable for the further advancement of southwest monsoon within the next two to three days.