Hyderabad consumer commission directs Saudia to pay Rs 1 lakh for downgrading passenger’s seat

HYDERABAD: The district consumer disputes redressal commission-1, Hyderabad, has directed Saudia (formerly Saudi Arabian Airlines) to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation and Rs 15,000 towards litigation costs to a Hyderabad businessman whose confirmed business-class seat was downgraded to economy class on an international flight without prior notice.

The commission held that the airline’s action amounted to “deficiency in service and unfair trade practice”, observing that the passenger was denied the comfort he had paid for and was separated from his wife during the journey.

The complainant, Karan Dhirendra Bhagat of Secunderabad, had booked business-class tickets for himself, his wife and a group of friends for a vacation to Italy in September 2024. The itinerary included flights from Hyderabad to Rome via Jeddah, operated by Saudia.

According to the complaint, Bhagat learnt at Jeddah airport that his confirmed business-class seat on the Jeddah-Rome segment had been downgraded to economy class as the flight was full. He alleged that the airline resold the business-class seat at a higher price and forced him to travel separately from his wife and friends.