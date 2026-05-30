IMD predicts below-normal monsoon, extended heatwave in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana may be headed for a difficult and uncertain monsoon season this year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting below-normal rainfall across the South Peninsular region even as parts of the state continue to reel under prolonged heatwave conditions under El Nino effect.

More worrying for the state is the IMD’s June forecast, which indicates that isolated pockets of the state are likely to continue experiencing more heatwave days than normal, even after the official onset of the southwest monsoon season.

The IMD, New Delhi, on Friday released its second-stage long-range forecast for the 2026 Southwest Monsoon, projecting seasonal rainfall at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), placing the country in the “below-normal” rainfall category.

The revised forecast is slightly lower than the earlier prediction of 92 per cent ±4 per cent, signalling a modest downward revision in the expected intensity of this year’s monsoon.

For Telangana, the outlook appears mixed and increasingly complex. “While some parts of the state, especially central Telangana, including Hyderabad and surrounding districts, are expected to receive excess rainfall of nearly 30% above normal, several northernmost and southernmost districts may witness rainfall deficits ranging between 25 and 30%,” an official with IMD, Hyderabad, GNRS Srinivas Rao, told TNIE.

Meteorologists say this uneven spatial distribution could create serious challenges for agriculture, water management, and reservoir planning across the state.

Unlike previous years, when the southwest monsoon typically became active across Telangana during the first week of June, this year’s onset is expected to be sluggish and delayed.