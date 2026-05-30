No plan to install agri power meters: Rythu Discom chief

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the fundamental principle of the new Discom was to provide better services and quality power to farmers, Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL) CMD Mohammed Musharraf Ali Faruqui on Friday clarified that “no metering of electricity consumption would be done to any individual agriculture electricity consumer”.

Participating in the public hearing conducted by the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGREC) on the application filed by TGRPDCL for grant of distribution licence, Musharraf said that the “creation of a separate Discom was not a hasty decision”.

Stating that the new reform was proposed to improve services and efficiency of the power sector, he recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the formation of the new Discom on July 30, 2025 and it was approved by the state Cabinet in December 2025.

He explained that the parameters of Telangana Discoms were ‘decreasing’ year after year and the accumulated losses of the proposed new Discom in 2024–25 were Rs 69,741 crore.

Musharraf further said that out of every 100 units of power supplied in the state, only 80 units are accounted for or generate income. “For the remaining 20 units, there were no calculations or no income. Telangana Discoms were last in the ratings in the country,” he said.

Stating that NPDCL was in last position and SPDCL third last, he said that the country’s average A&T losses were 15%, whereas Telangana’s were 20%.