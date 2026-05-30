One lakh affordable flats to be built in CURE areas of Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday issued in-principle approval for the construction of one lakh affordable ownership flats under LIG and MIG categories in a 70:30 ratio in Core Urban Region (CURE) and municipal corporations, in accordance with the demand survey.

While approval has been given for construction of 70,000 LIG flats and 30,000 MIG flats, the government has given permission to construct 12,000 flats as a pilot project in the CURE area.

The state Cabinet, during a recent meeting, decided to construct one lakh flats in CURE and municipal corporations. Accordingly, the orders were issued on Friday.

The GO said that permission is accorded to the vice-chairman and housing commissioner, Telangana Housing Board, for construction of 12,000 flats as a pilot project in the CURE area.

The LIG units shall be allotted free of land cost, with land cost treated as government/Board/TGHB equity and not loaded on LIG beneficiaries and conveyance or registration of the flat along with undivided share of land in the name of the eligible beneficiary as per PMAY, TGHB and government norms, the government order read.

The GO said that there will be a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh per LIG unit.

The vice-chairman and housing commissioner, Telangana Housing Board or district collectors of the CURE area shall identify and make available government lands for the programme after title, encumbrance, land-use, litigation, road access and infrastructure feasibility checks, it added.

The vice-chairman and housing commissioner is authorised to issue demand survey notifications and to issue other such administrative instructions, scheme notifications and operational guidelines to implement the above orders, it further said.