Over 93% Intermediate seats filled in Phase-I admissions at TGSWREIS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has received an overwhelming response for admissions into Intermediate courses for the 2026-27 academic year, with 18,401 out of 19,740 available seats filled during Phase-I admissions.

Revealing the details, Telangana SC and ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar stated that the high turnout in the first phase left only 1,339 seats vacant, bringing the overall seat occupancy to 93.21%.

Providing a group-wise breakdown, the minister detailed that 8,156 seats were filled in MPC against 8,440 available, 7,425 in BiPC against 8,280, 1,500 in CEC against 1,520, 686 in vocational courses against 700, 377 in MEC against 520, and 257 in HEC against 280 available seats.

TGSWREIS officials appealed to the parents of selected candidates to complete all admission formalities and submit the required certificates by June 7. Furthermore, as colleges are scheduled to reopen on June 1, students have been advised to report on the very first day.

In a separate update, TGSWREIS announced revised working hours for all its residential institutions starting this academic year.

According to an official circular, the school timings will change from the existing 8 am-4.30 pm schedule to 9 am-4.30 pm timetable. The revised timeline is designed to give students time for morning exercise, breakfast, assembly and co-curricular activities.