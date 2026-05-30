POCSO case: Police custody ends, Bandi’s son sent back to jail

HYDERABAD: The Pet Basheerabad police on Friday sent Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs (MoS) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, back to Cherlapally jail after two days of custodial interrogation.

The police arrested Bhageerath on May 16 in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on May 8 following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

Police said that during the investigation, statements of the accused, the girl, her mother and friends were recorded, and evidence was collected.

Officials said Bhageerath would be questioned further during custody based on the statements and evidence gathered.

In her police complaint, the victim’s mother said Bhageerath attempted to sexually assault the minor girl on several occasions.

Based on the complaint and the victim’s and her mother’s statements, the police registered a case under Sections 64(2), 74 and 75 of the BNS and Section 5(1) read with 6 of the POCSO Act.