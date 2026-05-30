Police apprehend Chennur MLA Balka Suman over provocative remarks against Singareni Bhavan

HYDERABAD: Nampally police on Saturday apprehended BRS leader and former Chennur MLA Balka Suman at Telangana Bhavan over his alleged provocative remarks about damaging Singareni offices and other public property.

A few days ago, while addressing a BRS party meeting, he urged the party workers to take up militant activities. He also insisted on burning Singareni Bhavan and other government properties.

Over his alleged comments, a Singareni Bhavan official named B Anand filed a complaint against him.

Based on the complaint, Nampally police registered a case under 326(g) (mischief by fire or explosive substances), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 353(1)(b) (misinformation with the intent to cause fear) r/w 55 (punishment for abetment of severe offenses), r/w 61(2)(a) (deals with the law of criminal conspiracy) of BNS and 4 (destruction of public property) PDPPA Act and launched an investigation.

After registering the case, on Saturday, the police arrested and took him to Nampally police station.

Before he was apprehended by the police, Suman told the media that the sections under which he had been booked do not apply.

This is a developing story.