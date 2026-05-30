Punishing shifts, broken norms: Govt doctors in Telangana demand urgent relief

HYDERABAD: Junior and postgraduate doctors at state government medical colleges are demanding immediate state intervention over punishing shifts, severe staff shortages, and rising workplace violence.

A few doctors pointed out that duty hours in several government teaching hospitals frequently exceed 80 hours a week, even though the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms recommend restricting working hours to around 48 to 54 weekly.

Due to severe understaffing and surging patient numbers, postgraduate students now shoulder the bulk of clinical duties, according to representatives of junior doctors.

The Government Doctors Association has repeatedly urged the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the state government to enforce strict shift regulations, yet the crisis persists.

The representatives highlight a deficit of nearly 1,900 vacancies across the government healthcare sector. While the Health Department recently initiated recruitment, it only covers about 600 posts.