Telangana Congress leader among seven arrested in advocate murder case

HYDERABAD: Nampally police on Friday arrested seven accused, including TPCC vice-president Mujahid Alam Khan and his father Mahboob Alam Khan, in the murder of senior advocate Khaja Moizuddin. The other accused arrested were Kishan alias Pappu, Abhijeeth alias Nani, Dighan Vinay, Vikram Aditya and Manideep alias Pogo Nani.

Immediately after his arrest, Mujahid Alam Khan was expelled from the Congress. TPCC Disciplinary Committee chairman Mallu Ravi said Khan and his father had been arrested by police in connection with the murder of Khaja Moizuddin. He said the committee viewed the case seriously and decided to expel Mujahid from the party.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar told reporters that Moizuddin was killed at around 5.45 am on May 23 while he was preparing to leave in his car for swimming. As he was getting into the vehicle, a car rammed into him, throwing him nearly 10 metres away. He later succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

‘Two were inside vehicle, 2 kept watch’

During the probe, CCTV footage revealed that a Scorpio SUV without a number plate was used to run over the advocate. A police official told TNIE that two persons were inside the vehicle while two others kept watch from outside.

Sajjanar said long-standing disputes existed between the family of Mujahid Alam Khan and Khaja Moizuddin over Waqf properties and management issues at Malakpet and Lakdikapul. Several civil, criminal and Waqf Tribunal cases had been pending between the two groups for many years.

Police said the accused believed they were suffering legal setbacks and humiliation because of Moizuddin. Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahboob Alam Khan allegedly conspired to eliminate him.