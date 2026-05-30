Telangana HC declines immediate relief to film producers in ticket hike plea

HYDERABAD: The production house of Mythri Movie Makers on Friday approached the Telangana HC seeking directions to the Home department to decide on its request for a hike in ticket prices for the upcoming film Peddi, starring Ram Charan.

The petitioner informed the court that the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 4 and that representations seeking enhanced ticket prices for the first seven days had already been submitted to the authorities on May 15 and May 25.

The production house argued that it was not a party to an earlier single-judge ruling mandating that proposals for ticket price hikes be placed in the public domain 90 days in advance under Section 7A of the Telangana Cinema Regulation Act, 1955. It further stated that the Supreme Court had stayed the operation of the ruling.

Hearing the lunch-motion petition, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka declined to grant immediate relief and adjourned the matter to June 6. However, the petitioner later sought permission to withdraw the plea, contending that any hearing after the film’s release would render the petition infructuous.