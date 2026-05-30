Telangana HC pulls up govt over delay in shifting school

HYDERABAD: A special vacation bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday cautioned the state government that it would summon the chief secretary if officials fail to take a decision and issue favourable orders on repeated pleas seeking temporary relocation of a government school, which is currently functioning in unsafe conditions at Tarnaka in Hyderabad.

Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao made these remarks while hearing a petition filed by a group of parents whose children study at the 65-year-old Government Girls Primary School (Seethafal Mandi II Vijaya Dairy School) situated at Hanuman Nagar, Tarnaka.

They challenged the alleged inaction of authorities on several representations made by them, requesting allotment of two vacant residential quarters belonging to the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited (Vijaya Dairy) for shifting classes from the crumbling structure.

The court questioned government counsel over the delay in granting temporary accommodation for the school. “What is the difficulty in allotting two quarters on a temporary basis?” the judge asked.

The court observed that considering the dangerous condition of the current school building and the safety concerns of students and staff, the government was duty bound to provide proper infrastructure and an alternative facility. “Do not delay on this. By the next date, if you do not come with positive directions to the Education department, we will summon the chief secretary. Be cautious of that,” the judge remarked while adjourning the matter for further hearing.