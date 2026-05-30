TGSRTC to observe 'Demand Day' on May 31

HYDERABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), on Friday, demanded that the state government merge the RTC with the government from June 2, coinciding with the Telangana Formation Day.

They announced that RTC employees would observe ‘Demand Day’ on May 31 and stage a protest in front of RTC depots, wearing red badges to press their merger demand.

RTC JAC chairman Eeduru Venkanna said the JAC had already submitted a written representation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seeking the merger of RTC employees into the government, effective from June 2. However, he alleged that the government had not yet given any clarity on the issue.

Venkanna said the RTC workforce was not interested in union recognition elections and that the merger with the government remained the long-cherished aspiration of employees. He claimed that a majority of RTC workers were strongly in favour of the merger proposal.

He further said the RTC JAC leaders had recently met government advisor Vem Narendra Reddy, who reportedly assured them that the merger process would be taken forward. Despite this, employees were anxious over the delay and lack of an official announcement from the government, he added.

Referring to recent remarks made by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on conducting recognition elections, RTC JAC vice-chairman Thomas Reddy said the comments had disappointed employees. “We are not demanding elections or unions. Our only demand is the merger of RTC employees into the government,” he asserted.