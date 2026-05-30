TPCC chief asks cadre to be alert during SIR exercise

HYDERABAD: Alleging that lakhs of voter names were deleted in West Bengal ahead of the recent Assembly elections, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday asked the Congress cadre to be cautious during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise to be carried out in Telangana.

Speaking at the launch of a training programme for the grand old party’s Booth Level Agents on the SIR process at Gandhi Bhavan here, he stressed the need for Congress cadre and leaders to remain alert and thwart attempts to “manipulate” voter lists.

“In West Bengal, around 60 lakh votes were removed from electoral rolls. These kinds of conspiracies by the BJP resulted in change of government in that state. Similar attempts should not be allowed in Telangana,” the Telangana PCC chief said.

Stating that the Congress had successfully completed the “Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan” process in Telangana, he said: “BLAs have already been appointed in more than 90 Assembly constituencies. District and mandal committees too were almost fully constituted.”

Urging party workers to carefully verify every vote and ensure that no eligible voter was removed from the electoral rolls, he described the training programme as “highly crucial”. He asked the cadre to put into practice what they have learned in the training programmes at the grassroots level.

He also accused the BJP of engaging in “poisonous conspiracies across the country”.

The programme was attended by AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Sachin Sawant and MLA Ram Mohan Reddy. Expert trainers from the AICC training department, Saurabh, Nishant and Anusha, conducted sessions for TPCC master trainers, who will in turn provide training to constituency-level BLAs.