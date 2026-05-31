Balka Suman arrested for 'inciting' people to attack Singareni buildings

HYDERABAD: Nampally police on Saturday arrested BRS leader and former Chennur MLA Balka Suman for allegedly provoking people to destroy Singareni buildings and other public property during a BRS meeting held at Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills on Tuesday.
Following the circulation of videos of his remarks on social media, Singareni Bhavan official B Anand lodged a complaint alleging that Balka Suman had called for militant acts and the destruction of Singareni company properties across the state, including Singareni Bhavan in Nampally.
Based on the complaint, Nampally police registered a case under sections 326(g) (mischief by fire or explosive substances), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 353(1)(b) (misinformation with the intent to cause fear) read with section 55 (punishment for abetment of severe offences) and section 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and section 4 (destruction of public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
“This amounts to clear planning to instigate people to commit violence, destruction of public property, and disturbance of public peace and order in the state targeting the Singareni properties. Such statements are extremely dangerous and incite violence, destruction of public property, intimidation of employees, and disturbance of public peace and order,” the FIR stated.
Before being apprehended, Balka Suman told the media that the invoked sections did not apply to him.
“During the Telangana agitation, over 200 cases were filed against me. I spent many days in jail. After coming into power, the Congress government again started filing cases against us,” he said.
After registering the case, police nabbed him on Saturday and took him to Nampally police station, where his statement was recorded. Balka Suman was later taken to a government hospital for a medical examination. Subsequently, police produced him before a judge at the latter’s residence on Saturday night.