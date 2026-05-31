Balka Suman arrested for 'inciting' people to attack Singareni buildings

HYDERABAD: Nampally police on Saturday arrested BRS leader and former Chennur MLA Balka Suman for allegedly provoking people to destroy Singareni buildings and other public property during a BRS meeting held at Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

Following the circulation of videos of his remarks on social media, Singareni Bhavan official B Anand lodged a complaint alleging that Balka Suman had called for militant acts and the destruction of Singareni company properties across the state, including Singareni Bhavan in Nampally.

Based on the complaint, Nampally police registered a case under sections 326(g) (mischief by fire or explosive substances), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 353(1)(b) (misinformation with the intent to cause fear) read with section 55 (punishment for abetment of severe offences) and section 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and section 4 (destruction of public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.