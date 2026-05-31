BRS leader Harish alleges government neglected education sector

SANGAREDDY: BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao alleged that the state government had neglected the education system, citing the vacancy of 30 district education officer (DEO) posts out of 33 districts as evidence. He demanded that the government fill the vacant posts immediately to strengthen the education system, stating that the formation of 33 districts had made school supervision easier.

Addressing the retirement function of Siddipet DEO Srinivas Reddy on Saturday, Harish said the responsibilities of DEOs had been entrusted to additional collectors, joint collectors and ZP CEOs, who were unable to focus on educational administration.

“Scavengers’ bills of schools have been pending for eight months and headmasters and teachers are bearing the burden. The government has stopped the bills of Mana Ooru Mana Badi. It is not right to stop a programme like this. Instead, they can change the name of the programme as they wish,” Harish said.

He demanded that the government release the pending bills and dearness allowance (DA) dues of teachers.