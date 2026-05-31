Bus catches fire on Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH, crew saves all 36 passengers

NALGONDA: A tragedy was averted on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway (NH-65) in the early hours of Saturday when the swift intervention of a private bus crew ensured the safety of all 36 passengers on board.

The private sleeper bus, operated by Rainbow Travels, was travelling from Hyderabad to Kakinada when it caught fire near Pedda Kaparthy village in the Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district.

Upon noticing thick smoke emanating from the vehicle, the driver immediately pulled over to the roadside and opened the emergency doors. The driver and cleaner alerted the passengers and evacuated them from the bus. Within minutes of everyone getting down, the flames spread rapidly. The vehicle was completely gutted.

Chityala police and fire department officials rushed to the spot. Flames were brought under control after a 30-minute operation. Fire officials suspect that a short circuit or a loose electrical connection in the engine compartment triggered the blaze.