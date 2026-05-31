CBSE ignored Globarena track record in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that Globarena, the company at the centre of the ongoing CBSE marks controversy, was the same firm responsible for the Telangana Intermediate results debacle in 2019, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday accused the CBSE authorities of ignoring warning signs despite its track record.
“It is unfortunate that Globarena, the same company that botched the Telangana Intermediate results in 2019, appears to have merely changed its name and gone on to secure an even bigger contract from the CBSE, only to create much larger chaos affecting students across the country,” he said.
Expressing support for Class 12 students protesting the marks fiasco, Rama Rao said students and parents had every right to seek transparency and fairness in the evaluation process. Recalling the 2019 Intermediate results controversy, he said the then BRS government had constituted a three-member committee, removed officials concerned and initiated legal action against Globarena based on the panel’s findings.
Rama Rao further alleged that despite its controversial history, the CBSE Board continued to accommodate the company.
Meanwhile, the BRS working president also accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil promises made to unemployed youth and students under its ‘Youth Declaration’ and urged them to question the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over the unfulfilled assurances.
Addressing party functionaries in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency, Rama Rao alleged that promises of jobs, a job calendar and support for youth facing injustice remained unfulfilled even after the Congress came to power.
He also asked party workers to remain alert during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Telangana, warning of possible irregularities in voter registration and verification by the Congress and BJP.