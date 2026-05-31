Cybercrime inspector takes Rs 5 lakh bribe, held while asking Rs 4 lakh more

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday trapped and arrested a Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe in connection with the investigation of a cyber fraud case.

The accused officer, identified as Bathula Mahender, allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh from a complainant in return for not implicating the complainant’s family members and friends in a cyber fraud case registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station of the TGCSB.

According to the ACB, the inspector had already received Rs 5 lakh in cash and later demanded the remaining Rs 4 lakh. He allegedly threatened the complainant when the payment was delayed.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB’s Central Investigation Unit (CIU) laid a trap and apprehended the inspector at his office while he was allegedly demanding the balance amount. The agency alleged that he abused his official position and sought an undue advantage for himself.

ACB DSP K Srinivas Reddy said the complainant had been arrested in the cyber fraud case a few months ago and was later released on bail.

The inspector allegedly threatened to implicate the complainant’s relatives and friends in the case. The complainant’s father reportedly paid Rs 2 lakh, while the complainant paid another Rs 3 lakh in instalments.

Following the trap, ACB officials searched the officer’s residence and seized Rs 13 lakh in unaccounted cash, gold ornaments and property-related documents. Verification of his assets is under way.

The accused was arrested and is being produced before the Court of the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Nampally, with the ACB seeking judicial remand.