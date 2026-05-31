Dignity for the departed: Youngsters from Telangana village conduct last rites for unclaimed bodies

SANGAREDDY: No relation, no prior acquaintance, but for nearly a decade, a group of youngsters from Patancheru have ensured that those abandoned in death are not denied dignity in their final journey. Since 2016, the MDR (M Devender Raj) Foundation has performed the last rites of more than 700 unclaimed bodies. Religion is no barrier for the members, and the foundation performs final rites in accordance with the deceased’s faith, whenever possible, with the idea that everyone receives a respectful farewell.

Led by foundation president D Madhu, the initiative began with a single unclaimed body found at a bus station in 2016. Madhu recalls that the body remained in a hospital mortuary for two days after no one came forward to claim it. On the third day, police contacted the foundation, which took responsibility for the funeral. “That one incident changed everything,” Madhu tells TNIE.

Since then, police and members of the public have routinely informed the foundation whenever an unclaimed body is found in and around Patancheru, a region that attracts migrant workers from several states.

Once police confirm that there are no pending legal issues, foundation members take custody of the body and arrange the funeral. Most unidentified bodies are cremated, but if the religion of the deceased is known, the last rites are performed according to the relevant customs. On one occasion, the foundation even conducted funeral rites for a Muslim deceased in keeping with religious traditions.