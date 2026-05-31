Finding sacrifice in stone: Historian finds 'Breast-Cutting Veeragallu' sculpture

RAJANNA–SIRCILLA: They died for rain. They died for society. Their sacrifice was immortalised in stone. A rare 10th-century “Breast-Cutting Veeragallu” (Sthanachedana Veeragallu) has been identified at Kodumunja in Vemulawada mandal by noted historian and researcher Karipe Raj Kumar, offering a glimpse into little-known social and religious practices of the Rashtrakuta period.

Raj Kumar, who currently serves as deputy director in the State Audit Department, recently visited the Shiva temple premises at Kodumunja and documented several historically significant sculptures. Sharing his findings with the media on Saturday, he said the memorial stone belongs to the 10th century CE and dates back to the Rashtrakuta era.

According to him, the Veeragallu depicts a rare and extreme act of devotion in which a wife cuts off her breast and accompanies her husband in death in pursuit of salvation, or moksha. Such memorial stones were erected to commemorate acts of sacrifice and devotion.

Raj Kumar said that during those times, some individuals also sacrificed their lives for timely rainfall and the welfare of society. Veeragallu stones were carved in their memory, preserving their stories for future generations. He noted that sculptures of this kind are extremely rare.

The historian also identified a Naga deity sculpture in the Shiva temple premises dating to the same period. The sculpture portrays the serpent deity holding a sword in its right hand and a child in its left hand.

He explained that devotees traditionally worshipped Naga deities seeking children, marital prosperity and long life. After their wishes were fulfilled, they would commission such serpent deity sculptures as offerings at temples.