For a day, girl students in Telangana show how it is done

ADILABAD/ NIZAMABAD/ KAMAREDDY: From Adilabad to Nizamabad, young girls stepped into the roles of lawmakers, ministers and opposition leaders, turning mock parliament sessions into lively platforms for debate, leadership and social awareness.

Organised by the District Rural Development Agencies as part of Women’s Week under the Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika programme, the events saw girl students raise issues ranging from education and health to safety, employment and women’s empowerment, while also presenting solutions through simulated legislative proceedings.

In Adilabad, a mock parliament organised at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall drew the attention of officials and members of the public alike. District Collector Rajarshi Shah, who attended as the chief guest, praised the participants, particularly members of the Sneha Group, for conducting the proceedings with discipline and maturity.

The collector said women would play a pivotal role in achieving the vision of “Telangana Rising”, which aims to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047. Noting that women constitute nearly half the population, he stressed the importance of their participation in all sectors.

He urged girl students to stay away from excessive mobile phone usage, child marriage and other social evils, and instead focus on setting clear goals and working hard to achieve them. He said classes 9 to 12 form a crucial stage in a student’s life and a strong academic foundation would help them succeed in competitive examinations.

‘Excel with confidence’

In Nizamabad, the mock parliament was held at the collectorate. Participants raised questions on women’s empowerment, girls’ education, health, safety and employment opportunities, while those portraying ministers responded by explaining various government welfare initiatives. The session continued for more than two hours and witnessed enthusiastic participation.

A similar mock parliament was organised in Kamareddy.