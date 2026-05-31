Infrastructure push planned for Godavari Pushkaralu

KHAMMAM: Extensive road development and infrastructure works are being planned in and around Bhadrachalam ahead of the Godavari Pushkaralu.

Government departments have prepared large-scale proposals to secure funding for the projects. Roads that have for years received only temporary repairs are now expected to undergo major upgrades.

The Panchayat Raj department, Roads and Buildings (R&B) department and other agencies have already submitted proposals.

Ramalayam executive officer K Damodar Rao said the Godavari Aadi Pushkaralu will be held from June 26 to July 7, 2027, while the Anthya Pushkaralu are scheduled from July 13 to 24, 2028. Anticipating a large influx of pilgrims and tourists, development works across Dummugudem, Burgampadu, Aswapuram, Manuguru and other areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem district are planned.

Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao said the government had decided to beautify river ghats from Basara to Bhadrachalam to attract visitors.

Tourism-related infrastructure and public amenities are also being planned along the Pushkar route.

He said nearly Rs 1,000 crore would be spent in two phases on Pushkar arrangements, with priority accorded to drinking water supply, sanitation, infrastructure and transport facilities.

According to officials, the Panchayat Raj department has been allocated Rs 90 crore for road works.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, seven projects worth around Rs 3 crore are expected to be taken up.

Among the key proposals is the widening of the 1.6-km ITDA road stretch from Market Curve to Adarshanagar colony, a project that has remained pending for nearly a decade. Another road near the embankment area is also slated for development.

The R&B department is planning to construct and upgrade several roads before the Pushkar celebrations.