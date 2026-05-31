Revanth, Uttam to review key irrigation projects on June 4 & 5 in Mahbubnagar

HYDERABAD: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said the Congress government had placed the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district at the centre of its irrigation agenda and would expedite the completion of pending projects in the region.

Announcing that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and he would undertake a two-day review of major irrigation projects on June 4 and 5, Uttam said the government was prepared to release “whatever funds are required” to fast-track works, resolve land acquisition issues and complete projects such as Palamuru-Rangareddy, Nettempadu, Koilsagar and Bheema.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Ajilapur Lift Irrigation Scheme in Devarakadra mandal, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the chief minister’s visit would review the Palamuru-Rangareddy, Nettempadu, Koilsagar, Bheema and Kalwakurthy projects, focusing on pending works, land acquisition and funds allocation to accelerate project execution.