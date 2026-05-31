Telangana Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat seeks PD Act against BRS leader

HYDERABAD: Government Whip and MLC Balmoor Venkat on Saturday condemned recent incidents involving BRS leaders, alleging that they were attempting to disturb law and order in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, he said the Congress government would not remain a silent spectator if anyone violated the law.

Venkat alleged that some BRS leaders had become “anarchic forces” and were acting on instructions from a farmhouse to deliberately provoke unrest. Demanding stringent action against former MLA Balka Suman, he said legal action should be taken against him and that strict measures, including invocation of the PD Act, should be considered to prevent similar incidents in future.

He further alleged that BRS leaders had a history of instigating youth during the Telangana movement and putting their lives at risk.

Criticising the party for opposing Balka Suman’s arrest, Venkat said the BRS had lost the support of various sections, including farmers and Singareni workers. He warned that the public would continue to reject the party unless it changed its approach.