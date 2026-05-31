Telangana HC adjourns plea alleging illegal detention

HYDERABAD: A vacation bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned a habeas corpus petition alleging the illegal detention of family members of the main accused in the murder of senior advocate Khaja Moizuddin.

The petition, filed by Syed Sadiq, sought a direction to the police to produce the parents and other relatives of the principal accused, Hasan Bin Ali Yafai and Muneeruddin, in connection with FIR No. 206 of 2026 registered in the murder case.

Appearing before the vacation bench of Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, the petitioner alleged that police had illegally detained and harassed several members of Hasan Bin Ali Yafai’s family since May 25. Those allegedly detained include Hasan’s mother, Akhtarunnisa Begum, wife Safina Khatun, brother Omer Bin Ali Yafai and son Essa Bin Hasan Yafai.

The petitioner further claimed that Moizuddin’s murder was linked to his legal battle to protect allegedly encroached Waqf Board properties, including Anwar-ul-Uloom Waqf lands in Malakpet and Mallepally, and Madarsa-e-Aizza in Malakpet.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the registry to list the habeas corpus petition before the next vacation court on June 4, 2026, for further consideration.

The allegations raised in the petition are yet to be examined on merits, and the court has not recorded any findings on the claims of illegal detention or the circumstances surrounding the murder investigation.