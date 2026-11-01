BRS saved Miyapur land, but CM taking credit, says Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of taking credit for protecting the Miyapur lands. “We did the cooking. He walked in at the end, rang the bell and claimed he had made the meal,” the former minister said.

Speaking to reporters here, he reiterated that the BRS had fought the legal battle over the Miyapur lands and won the case. He accused Revanth of taking credit for the efforts made by the BRS.

On Manchirevula Greyhounds lands, Harish refuted the claims of the chief minister. “Revanth Reddy claims the BRS tried to sell 142 acres at Manchirevula worth Rs 10,000 crore and that he saved it. That is a lie.

This is a 50-year legal fight going back to 1960, over land held by the Greyhounds police. It was the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who instructed the officials of the Greyhounds to engage an advocate and fight the case in court, Harish said. When the Supreme Court ruled finally on August 1, 2023, that the land belonged to the state, the BRS was in power.