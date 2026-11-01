G Kishan Reddy reviews arrangements for Amit Shah’s ‘maha padayatra’

HYDERABAD: The BJP held a preparatory meeting at its state office to discuss arrangements for the ‘Maha Padayatra’ scheduled for November 2, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate.

The meeting, chaired by Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, was attended by BJP state president N Ramchander Rao and other senior leaders. They discussed arrangements and the execution of the programme to ensure the success of the march.

Kishan Reddy and Ramchander Rao urged party cadres to work together to make the Maha Padayatra a success. The march is being organised to counter the Congress’ allegations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, they said.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy, Ramchander Rao and other senior leaders, along with police officials, inspected the proposed route from the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue in Basheerbagh to the MJ Market area and reviewed the arrangements.

BJP state vice-president and Karnataka co-in-charge Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu, state vice-president Bandaru Shanthikumar, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and others attended the meeting.