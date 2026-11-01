Holding centuries of history in 8-ft sculpture

PEDDAPALLI : An eight-by-five-foot Nandi, mounted on a stone pedestal, is regarded as the largest sculpture of its kind in the erstwhile Karimnagar district and among the biggest associated with the Kakatiya period. Standing in Nandi Medaram village in Peddapalli district, the magsculpture has given the village its name and remains a reminder of its medieval heritage.

Located in Dharmaram mandal, Nandi Medaram is known for its ancient temples, intricate stone carvings and architectural remains dating back to the Kakatiya period. Inscriptions discovered in the village indicate that it had at least three prominent temples by the 12th century.

According to historian and researcher Karipe Raj Kumar, a damaged inscription dating to 1175 CE, with writing on all four sides, offers insights into the village’s history.

One side records land grants made by Bandi Brammenayaka to Keshava Devara, while another refers to Medaraju of Polavasa constructing a Trikutalayam that year. The inscription also mentions Kakatiya ruler Rudradeva and donations to the deities Proleshwara and Lakshmishwara.

The Trikutalayam, built by Medaraju on a hill, is now in ruins. However, the Shaivite and Vaishnavite doorkeeper sculptures at the entrances to its sanctums remain intact.

The Amareshwara temple complex houses several other sculptures, some of which were reused during the reconstruction of the present temple. Among them are Shaivite doorkeepers, measuring about two feet by two feet, flanked by female attendants holding fly-whisks.