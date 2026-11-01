No crop holiday; Opposition misleading farmers, says Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said on Saturday that the government was encouraging farmers to cultivate dry crops in view of the prevailing climatic conditions. The move was aimed at protecting farmers from possible losses, he said, dismissing the Opposition’s claim that the government had announced a crop holiday.

In a press release, he said El Nino was a global weather phenomenon and was not limited to Telangana. Surveys had been conducted to assess crop losses. Scientists and officials were also educating farmers about changing climatic conditions. He said farmers were being advised to avoid water-intensive crops to prevent losses due to water shortages.

The minister said farmers had been receiving guidance at Rythu Vedikas for the past six months on crop selection, seed availability, water use and alternative cultivation methods.

“So far, the government has distributed 26,847 quintals of chickpea seeds, 703 quintals of green gram, 1,369 quintals of black gram, 28,460 quintals of groundnut seeds, 200 quintals of sunflower seeds, 148 quintals of sesame seeds and 174 quintals of safflower seeds at subsidised rates,” he said.

Nageswara Rao said farmers were being encouraged to choose crops based on water availability during the Rabi season while taking steps to protect Kharif crops. He added that these crops were fetching prices higher than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The minister urged the opposition not to create confusion among farmers over the drought. He clarified that farmers were only being advised to choose crops based on local conditions.

Given the prevailing conditions, the government was also encouraging farmers to take up oil palm cultivation and supplying saplings, he said, adding that the government was implementing a comprehensive plan to protect farmers from the impact of climate change and increase their income.