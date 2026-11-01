Sridhar: New E-City facility will boost Telangana’s electronics manufacturing sector

HYDERABAD: Telangana is looking to strengthen its position as a leading electronics manufacturing hub by attracting investments across the value chain, said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday.

Inaugurating Mivi’s new manufacturing facility at E-City in Tukkuguda, he said the unit, set up by Aavishkaran Industries Private Limited with an investment of Rs 200 crore, would boost the state’s manufacturing capacity.

The manufacturing sector grew by 7.7% in 2025-26, contributing Rs 1.37 lakh crore to Telangana’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA), he said.

Under the Telangana Rising-2047 vision, the government plans to strengthen electronics manufacturing clusters and hardware parks while expanding its presence in chip design, semiconductor manufacturing and electronic components. It is also working to integrate local industries with global supply chains.

Hyderabad-based Mivi makes earbuds, headphones, speakers and soundbars. With the launch of its Mivi One 5G smartphone, the company has also entered smartphone manufacturing.

TGIIC Managing Director Shashanka, IT Department Joint Secretary Anudeep Durishetty, and Mivi representatives Viswanath Kandula and Midhula Devabhaktuni were present.