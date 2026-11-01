Telangana HC dismisses PIL challenging Vikarabad court complex location

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao, has dismissed a PIL filed by four advocates challenging the proposed site for the construction of the new Vikarabad District Court Complex.

The petitioners, led by Bandi Narayana, sought a direction to the state government and other authorities to abandon the proposed site at Billadakla/Mekalagandi, classified as ‘poramboke’ land, alleging that it had earlier been found unsuitable by former principal district and sessions judges.

They contended that proceeding with the proposed location was arbitrary, illegal and against public interest. The petitioners urged the authorities to consider alternative sites, including the Horticulture Centre at Yennepally in Survey Nos 290, 302, 304, 305 and 306, which they claimed had been recommended by former principal district and sessions judges.

Alternatively, they suggested a 10-acre parcel of land in Survey No 43 at Shivareddypet for establishing the court complex.

The petitioners sought a proper feasibility and suitability assessment before finalising the location, keeping in view the interests of litigants, judicial officers, court staff, advocates and the general public.

The division bench, however, dismissed the PIL.