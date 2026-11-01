Two days of tech and talent

WARANGAL: The second day of Technozion ‘26, the annual technical festival of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, featured a mix of robotics, drone technology, electronics, sustainability and creative arts, with student clubs organising hands-on challenges that combined technical skills and creativity.

Mach Sprint, organised by the HAMARC Club, saw participants navigate custom-built ESP32-based LiteWing drones through an indoor obstacle course using a smartphone app over Wi-Fi. The challenge tested their precision, coordination and piloting skills, with points awarded for every obstacle cleared.

The HAMARC Club also presented AI Gambit, featuring a robotic arm system capable of playing chess and assembling building blocks. The ECE Society’s Space Wars offered an interactive gaming experience with participants controlling the game either through hand movements detected by a sensor patch or a button-operated remote.

Jahaaz, organised by the Satellite and Electronic Amateur (SEA) Club, featured an ESP32-based remote-controlled boat operated through a smartphone Bluetooth app. Participants navigated an aquatic obstacle course using the boat’s servo steering and electronic speed control systems, while answering questions whenever they hit an obstacle. An emergency-stop feature was also incorporated.

Avengers assemble

Marvel Arena, organised by the EES Society, transported teams of four into the Marvel universe, where they assumed the roles of the Avengers such as Thor, Hulk and Iron Man to battle Thanos. As the villain grew stronger every 30 seconds, participants had to coordinate attacks and protect their experience points.