Vedas are foundation of Indian civilisation says Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

NALGONDA: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday said Vedic knowledge was the foundation of Indian civilisation and culture.

He said the Vedas were not limited to spiritual teachings but also offered guidance on environmental protection, human life, moral values and social harmony.

Addressing the 26th Telangana Veda Vidvat Mahasabha, organised by the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the governor praised Vedic teachers for preserving the traditions through their dedication and continuous practice.

He said their efforts had helped protect the precise pronunciation, intonation and recitation of the Vedas.

The governor extended his best wishes to more than 500 students taking part in the Vedic examinations held as part of the convention.