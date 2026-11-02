All Congress workers support Rahul’s fight against CEC & SIR, says Jagga

SANGAREDDY: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy on Sunday said that Congress workers would stand firmly behind Rahul Gandhi in his fight seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He called upon every Congress worker to work tirelessly until Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister.

The senior Congress leader, who is popularly known as Jagga Reddy, arranged large LED screens near the Ambedkar statue at the Old Bus Stand in Sangareddy town for people to watch the live telecast of the public meeting held at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. He watched the proceedings along with other Congress leaders, workers and members of the public, following the rally and speeches at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagga Reddy alleged that the BJP had resorted to “vote theft” in the country. He said Rahul Gandhi was fighting to protect people’s right to vote and asserted that Congress workers would continue their struggle in support of his demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. He said every Congress worker was standing by Rahul Gandhi in this fight.

Jagga Reddy said the sacrifices made by Rahul Gandhi’s family for the people of the country could never be forgotten. He expressed the hope that a government similar to that of Indira Gandhi, under which the poor could live happily, would return.

He said Rahul Gandhi should become prime minister to ensure the well-being of youth, women and farmers and to provide security to the people. He urged party workers not to give up their struggle until this goal was achieved.

Jagga Reddy said his wife Nirmala, along with other Congress leaders, had gone to Delhi to attend the meeting, while he watched the speeches along with the local residents and party workers in Sangareddy.