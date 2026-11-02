All set for Amit Shah's padayatra against anti-SIR campaign in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state unit of the BJP has made all arrangements for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his participation in a “Maha Padayatra” to be organised by the saffron party here on Monday, to counter the anti-SIR campaign launched by the INDIA bloc.

The padayatra is scheduled to start at 3 pm from the Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram statue opposite Nizam College at Basheerbagh and pass through the Abids area before culminating at the MJ Market at around 6 pm.

On Sunday, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao and Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy inspected the rote and arrangements being made for the padayatra, which is being organised under the “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) slogan.

The rally is part of the BJP’s bid to counter the INDIA bloc narrative that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has led to the removal of 13 crore voters.

Speaking to the media, Ramchander said, “Hyderabad was chosen as the venue for holding the rally in the south to counter the Congress’ narrative in a state ruled by them. Our central leadership is coming to Telangana to counter the false narrative of the opposition.”

The saffron party is set to hold five rallies in the state as part of its efforts to counter the “false” claims of the INDIA bloc. Kishan Reddy informed that several senior leaders, including the party’s president Nitin Nabin, will attend one such rally to be conducted in Karimnagar, while the party’s Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal will participate in the Nirmal rally.