All set for Amit Shah's padayatra against anti-SIR campaign in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state unit of the BJP has made all arrangements for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his participation in a “Maha Padayatra” to be organised by the saffron party here on Monday, to counter the anti-SIR campaign launched by the INDIA bloc.
The padayatra is scheduled to start at 3 pm from the Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram statue opposite Nizam College at Basheerbagh and pass through the Abids area before culminating at the MJ Market at around 6 pm.
On Sunday, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao and Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy inspected the rote and arrangements being made for the padayatra, which is being organised under the “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) slogan.
The rally is part of the BJP’s bid to counter the INDIA bloc narrative that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has led to the removal of 13 crore voters.
Speaking to the media, Ramchander said, “Hyderabad was chosen as the venue for holding the rally in the south to counter the Congress’ narrative in a state ruled by them. Our central leadership is coming to Telangana to counter the false narrative of the opposition.”
The saffron party is set to hold five rallies in the state as part of its efforts to counter the “false” claims of the INDIA bloc. Kishan Reddy informed that several senior leaders, including the party’s president Nitin Nabin, will attend one such rally to be conducted in Karimnagar, while the party’s Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal will participate in the Nirmal rally.
“Amit Shah is also participating in rallies across the country. The opposition knows that there is nothing to find fault with in the SIR process. They want to halt the Women’s Reservation Bill and the delimitation of constituencies. They want to win the UP election. SIR is not a new process. It is the state government staff who are carrying out the entire exercise,” he said.
A host of state BJP leaders, including Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, will take part in Monday’s padayatra in Hyderabad.
Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions and diversions are likely to be in place at several junctions in Hyderabad between 1 pm and 7 pm on Monday in view of a BJP padayatra to be taken out from the BJR Statue to MJ Market.
According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, vehicles and buses coming from AR Petrol Pump, Liberty, Himaytnagar, Rajareddy Marg and Old MLA Quarters towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Nampally Railway Station, Ravindra Bharathi, Old Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund, and Basheerbagh Junction respectively.
Traffic from Jambagh and Afzalgunj towards GPO Junction will be diverted at MJ Market towards Taj Island. Traffic restrictions will also be imposed on routes connecting Chappel Road, Sujatha School Junction, SBI Road, Bank Street and Abids.
Several stretches connecting these junctions, including PTI Junction-Ravindra Bharathi, Karbala Junction-Ravindra Bharathi, Chikkadpally-Katta Maisamma, Narayanguda-Liberty, Cemetery Junction-Basheerbagh, Ram Koti-Abids, Old Ambedkar Statue-DMHS and Chaderghat-MJ Market, are also likely to be affected.