Amit Shah calls INDIA bloc’s rally an exercise to ‘save infiltrators’

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dubbed the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao’ rally, held in Delhi on Sunday, a ‘Save Infiltrators’ rally.

Addressing a public meeting after participating in a BJP-organised padayatra in support of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Shah alleged that the Opposition was protesting against the voter list revision to protect illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

He ridiculed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for holding a rally against the SIR exercise, stating that Rahul Gandhi could become Prime Minister only in a mock parliament.

He made these remarks while addressing a rally in Hyderabad, which started at Basheerbagh and ended at M.J. Market. Thousands of people attended the rally. Slogans of ‘Loktantra Bachao – Aarachakatha Hatao’ rent the air.

Dismissing allegations that 13 crore voters had been removed from the electoral rolls, he stated that six crore of them had shifted from their previous places of residence, while three crore were deceased. He questioned whether the names of deceased voters should not be removed from the rolls.