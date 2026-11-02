Amit Shah calls INDIA bloc’s rally an exercise to ‘save infiltrators’

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dubbed the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao’ rally, held in Delhi on Sunday, a ‘Save Infiltrators’ rally.
Addressing a public meeting after participating in a BJP-organised padayatra in support of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Shah alleged that the Opposition was protesting against the voter list revision to protect illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.
He ridiculed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for holding a rally against the SIR exercise, stating that Rahul Gandhi could become Prime Minister only in a mock parliament.
He made these remarks while addressing a rally in Hyderabad, which started at Basheerbagh and ended at M.J. Market. Thousands of people attended the rally. Slogans of ‘Loktantra Bachao – Aarachakatha Hatao’ rent the air.
Dismissing allegations that 13 crore voters had been removed from the electoral rolls, he stated that six crore of them had shifted from their previous places of residence, while three crore were deceased. He questioned whether the names of deceased voters should not be removed from the rolls.
Accusing the Congress and the INDIA bloc of conspiring to halt the SIR exercise, he alleged that the Congress wanted to use infiltrators as its vote bank. He questioned how Rahul Gandhi could extend his support to them.
“There are three crore persons who have entered India. Should their names not be removed from the electoral rolls? The BJP won elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam even before the SIR exercise was launched. Modi became Prime Minister with the popular backing of the people. How can the Congress blame EVMs when it loses and rejoice when it wins? The party is on a ventilator,” he said.
Accusing the Congress of indulging in corruption, he alleged that ‘Rahul and Revanth tax’ was being collected in Telangana. He maintained that only the BJP could stop the party from indulging in corruption. Could the BRS and the MIM stop this, he asked the people to consider.
The Congress had failed to fulfil its promises in states ruled by the party, he said, urging BJP cadres to work with conviction to bring the party to power in Telangana.
Union Minister for Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP state president N. Ramachander Rao, parliamentary board member Dr K. Laxman, MPs Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, D.K. Aruna, D. Aravinda and Godam Nagesh participated in the rally.