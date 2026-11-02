Cybercrime losses in Telangana dip 20 per cent

HYDERABAD: Financial losses due to cybercrime in Telangana declined by 20.2% during January-September 2026 compared to the corresponding period last year, while funds frozen in fraudsters’ bank accounts rose by 42.2%, according to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB).

The reported losses fell from Rs 1,104.42 crore in the first nine months of 2025 to Rs 881.72 crore during the same period this year, a reduction of Rs 222.70 crore. Meanwhile, the amount placed on lien in fraudsters’ accounts increased from Rs 183.11 crore to Rs 260.30 crore.

The figures were released as the TGCSB concluded its month-long Cyber Security Awareness Month campaign with night flash walks across all police units on October 30 and 31.

The bureau attributed the decline in losses and rise in funds frozen to sustained public awareness, prompt reporting of fraud and coordinated financial intervention.

During October, the TGCSB and police units conducted 4,248 awareness programmes, reaching 2,78,428 people across the State. Since January, 24,886 programmes have been organised, covering 13,74,119 citizens.

Launched on October 1, the campaign included outreach programmes in educational institutions, public spaces and community gatherings. The TGCSB said it was tailoring awareness initiatives to the methods used by cybercriminals and the groups they target.

Initiatives such as ‘Online but Unafraid’, ‘Suraksha Ka Tiranga’ and ‘Pause. Think. Verify.’ under the ‘Fraud ka Fullstop’ campaign will continue as part of its public outreach.